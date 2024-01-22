West Wimmera to celebrate Australia day with events on around the shire

West Wimmera Shire council will be holding Australia Day celebrations around the shire in Apsley, Edenhope, Dergholm, Goroke, Harrow and Kaniva on Friday, January 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Several events will host guest speakers.
Edenhope and Apsley will be given the chance to hear from Patrick Ryan, who has been involved in humanitarian work in conflict zones, including Afghanistan, since 2011.
Edenhope's event starts at 8am at Henley Park, while Apsley's celebrations kick off at 11am at the Apsley Lions Park Playground.
At Dergholm, Professor Edwina Cornish will be the guest speaker at a ceremony kicking off at 11am at the Dergholm Memorial Hall.
Professor Cornish is a PhD graduate in Biochemistry and Microbiology departments, from the University of Melbourne and over the years she has contributed to many governmental councils and boards, including the CSIRO.
Edenhope local Wayne Caldow will be the guest speaker at the Goroke event at 8am at Goroke Memorial Hall.
Mr Caldow will speak about his volunteering experience which includes time working in Uganda with The Lioness Project, which provides girls with alternatives to forced marriage.
Director of nursing at West Wimmera Health Service Kaniva, Raelene Alexander with speak at the Kaniva event at 8am at the Kaniva Swimming Pool.
Council chief executive David Bezuidenhout said it was wonderful to have such a high calibre of people willing to speak at these events.
"These people are highly motivated and have done some amazing things... we are looking forward to hearing them speak," he said.
"We are privileged to have such accomplished and enthusiastic community contributors at our Australia Day celebrations in 2024."
In addition to guest speakers, musicians will be playing at each event and some celebrations will host the awarding of council's Australia Day awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.