Beloved Horsham veterinarian, Debbie Delahunty, embarks on a new chapter

Amidst heartfelt farewells and a legacy of compassionate care, Debbie Delahunty bids adieu to the familiar halls of Horsham's Fur Life Vet, leaving behind a thriving practice she and her husband nurtured for years.
Fortunately, it's not a final goodbye, but a new chapter unfolding as Mrs Delahunty embraces a pivotal role in the region, ensuring her enduring connection to the clinic she lovingly called home.
Taking time to reflect, she was thankful for her clients and team members as she steps away the day-to-day running of a business she owned for almost two decades.
"It was a decision that I made because I felt that I needed to do something different, but that doesn't mean it was an easy decision," Mrs Delahunty.
"It's definitely hard leaving such a good team of people, and we've got great clients. I still love what I do, but it was just time for me to do something different."
Mrs Delahunty owned the Fur Life Vet, previously known as Horsham Veterinary Hospital, alongside her husband Jim, for years before the couple sold the business in 2021 to Apiam Animal Health.
She stayed on as clinic lead for two years, with her contract expiring in November of 2023.
This, however, is not the last you will see of Mrs Delahunty at Fur Life Vet in Horsham, as she has now taken on a new role as Apiam's standards of care and business advisor.
"So I'll go and work with various different clinics within the company, but Horsham will always be my base and my root," she said.
Mrs Delahunty plans to return to the Dimboola Road clinic one day every fortnight to do surgeries and procedures to keep her hands in the clinical world and to maintain contact with the team and clientele she's put together in Horsham.
Growing up in Sydney, animals were always a part of Debbie's career path.
"The only thing I ever wanted to be, other than an astronaut for a brief moment, was a vet or a zookeeper," Debbie said.
Mrs Delahunty took her first veterinary job at the Horsham Veterinary Hospital.
Before she became a full-time vet in Horsham, she split her time between the local clinic and Warracknabeal's Brian Clark Veterinary Clinic.
Mrs Delahunty eventually bought the Horsham Veterinary Hospital from the previous owner, Bob Crawford, in 1992 and moved the practice from Natimuk Road to a new facility on Dimboola Road.
"At the time, it seemed so huge," she said.
"At the beginning, it was big and spacious, but we've grown and now we've bursting at the seams."
Mrs Delahunty had many people to thank for contributing to her journey at Horsham Veterinary Hospital, including Nicole Timms, who has taken over as the clinic lead.
"She's been an absolutely integral part of the way the business has developed," she said.
"Without Nicole's constant presence it would have been very, very challenging."
She also acknowledged the work of another long-serving staff member at the clinic, Jess Hofmaier.
"Jess came as a school kid after school, and she did work experience here, when she's left school, she's done her veterinary nursing, she's worked as a receptionist, she's done puppy preschool for us, she's been a groomer for us," Mrs Delahunty said.
"It's just been great to have people like that, the team that we have here right now, they're extraordinary."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.