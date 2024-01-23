Marvellous: Saints-Mudlarks tie; Bullants, Homers, Warriors victorious

A formidable Matthew Combe century, a string of half-centuries and a tie has highlighted the return of cricket.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After a four-week break, the Horsham Cricket Association returned to action on Saturday, January 21; however, Combe showed no signs of rust, posting 103 runs from 113 deliveries against Blackheath-Dimboola.
His patient knock included 15 fours at the Dimboola Recreation Reserve as the Bullants posted 8/217 from its 45 overs.
Justtin Combe hit 55 runs from 82 balls in a 94-run partnership with his brother.
Daniel Polack took 4/51 for the home side.
In reply, Elliot Braithwaite hit 70 (from 65), but it was not enough, as the Bulls were bowled out for 134.
Justtin Combe and Heath Lang took 3/20 and 3/25 respectively.
Homers maintained its hold on first place with a 40-run win against the Tigers at City Oval.
The Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that paid off immediately with Jake Durdin capturing two quick wickets to have Homers 2/5; a runout had Homers reeling at 3/19.
Logan Millar and captain Adam Atwood steadied the ship and posted an 86-run third-wicket partnership before the latter was dismissed for 27 (off 65).
Chaminda Gamage (59 runs off 51) hit late runs with Millar, who was eventually dismissed for 79.
In the end, Homers finished with 7/194.
Captain Tyler Puls and David Puls each finished with 2/20.
Needing a fraction more than four runs over, the Tigers lost Brenton Hallam without troubling the scorer.
Tyler Puls provided some resistance - hitting a contained 48 runs from 103 deliveries - but could not keep the same batting partner for long.
He was the foundation for several partnerships, including 32 runs with Adams and 23 with David Puls, and when he was finally dismissed in the 39th over, the Tigers were all out for 154.
Homer's Atwood was the pick of the bowlers, with 4/34 off nine overs, while Gibson Perry finished with 3/32.
In one of the season's most thrilling games, the Horsham Saints and Lubeck Murtoa achieved the first tie.
The Mudlarks won the toss and elected to bat first; no batsman managed to take control of the innings, with only Joshua Hedt (27 runs off 72 balls) and Blake Downer (33* from 39 balls) able to get a start.
Xavier Shevlin's late cameo (14 runs off 15) helped Lubeck Murtoa reach 8/146.
In reply, the Saints were cruising, with captain Gary Davidson a rock despite working with multiple batting partners.
Davidson was stumped off some sharp bowling from Thomas Barrand for 67 (off 115) to have the Saints at 6/125 in the 29th over.
Runs dried up for Horsham, losing 3/16 in the next 10 overs.
Brock Hamerston stood tall, hitting two, two and a single off the final three deliveries to tie the game and share the points.
Barrand finished with 4/34.
Finally, West Wimmera made light work of Laharum, winning by seven wickets.
The Demons won the toss and elected to bat, a decision it may lament after being bowled out for 54 within 27 overs.
Bradley Alexander finished with a round nine best of 4/25, while Xavier Bone and Nathan Alexander got 2/9 and 2/11, respectively.
The Warriors chased down the total in the 19th over; Jim McInnes was a shining light with 1/3 off three overs.
Homers bowled with all 11 players in its B Grade game against Quantong.
Phoenix Hopper was the pick of the bowlers with 2/8 off four overs, including the key wicket of Jack Vague (35 runs off 86 balls)
Quantong was restricted to 6/138 off 40 overs.
Homers chased down the target in 35 overs.
The Blue Panthers had a field day against the Bullants in the only other B Grade game played on January 20, winning by 138 runs.
The Bullants won the toss and elected to bowl; a boundary off the second ball was a glimpse of things to come.
Connor Weidemann hit 67 runs off 51 balls in an innings that included 12 boundaries Blue Panthers post 233.
The Bullants run chase never hit top gear, losing its last five wickets for three runs, to be eventually bowled out for 95.
Gavin Young was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3/13.
West Wimmera forfeited its game against Tigers.
In C Grade, Baxta Jake Hendy, Jason Frost and Archie McQueen claimed two wickets each as Lubeck Murtoa restricted Laharum to 93 runs.
The Mudlarks chased down the total within 22 overs with Cameron Newell finishing on 34 runs not out.
A Tim Hofmaier 50 helped Homers defeat the Horsham Saints by 48 runs.
Batting first, Homers looked in control from the first ball, finishing with 6/181; Sarmad Saif's 3/21 helped the Saints maintain some control.
Tadhg McGrath's 45 runs provided the Saints with a foundation, but consistent wickets saw the side bowled out for 133.
David Hopper was the pick of the Homers' bowlers with 3/22.
The Colts chased down Blackheath-Dimboola's target with ease.
Nathan Schorback carried his bat for the Bulls, finishing on 53 not out, as his side posted 107 in an innings that featured six ducks.
Lachlan Dixon was the chief destroyed with 4/17.
Colts chased down the target within 20 overs, Darren Stephens finished with 34 not out.
Finally, Natimuk defeated Tigers by 97 runs; Callum Cameron finished with 51 retired as the Rams posted 6/164.
Jake Brennan was the pick of the 10 bowlers, ending with 2/10.
The Tigers were then bowled out for 67, with only two batsmen reaching double figures.
Ben Garwood's 2/5 and Tamika Sommerville's 2/9 were among the Rams' best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.