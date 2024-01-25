Multi-million dollar art facility upgrade begins, partnering art and nature

The Wildlife Art Museum of Australia in Victoria is an eco-tourism destination project celebrating the relationship between art, science, and nature.
With a recent multi-million investment, it will soon become an internationally recognized art gallery and botanical precinct in the heart of the Grampians and the first of its kind in Australia.
Located adjacent to the national heritage-listed Grampians, Gariwerd, WAMA is set on 16 hectares of woodlands, wetlands, and botanic gardens, creating a wildlife art precinct that inspires, educates, and stimulates connection with nature.
The structure will include a climate-controlled art gallery that meets international standards, a cafe, a retail store, and a multi-purpose conference centre.
Stage 1 will include parking facilities, landscaping, accessible pathways, and signage surrounding the gallery building with plans to be open to the public in early 2025.
When completed, WAMA will boast a dedicated wildlife art gallery that explores the interconnection between art and nature, set within botanic gardens and wetlands, that nurtures and protects rare species of plants and animals.
The gallery will host exhibitions and events and give visitors the opportunity to be inspired by art and nature.
WAMA's vision is to help people better understand and appreciate their connection with nature and encourage a more sustainable future.
WAMA is working with Nicholson Construction on the $10.5 million Stage 1 project of the National Centre for Environmental Art and managed by the Professional Project and Development Management team Case Meallin
The Victorian State Government has supported the project with $6.75 from the Regional Tourist Investment Fund.
