The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Multi-million dollar art facility upgrade begins, partnering art and nature

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wildlife Art Museum of Australia in Victoria is an eco-tourism destination project celebrating the relationship between art, science, and nature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.