Looking ahead: what's on across the region this Australia Day long weekend?

Stawell
Friday, January 26
The Grampians Toy Club is holding its traditional show and shine at a new venue this year - the Stawell Race Course. Held from 4-8pm, the family-friendly event will feature cars of all makes and models. $10 entry per car with funds raised to go to local charities.
Halls Gap
Saturday, January 27
Melbourne singer-songwriter Ishan is coming to the Grampians with his acoustic pop-folk style. See him at Paper, Scissors Rock, from 7.30pm.
Great Western
Saturday, January 27
The annual Great Western Show and Shine is back for 2024. Great Western's streets will once again be lined with some pretty amazing cars, motorcycles, trucks and tractors.
Great Western
Saturday, January 27
Enjoy a day on the green at Allanvale Homestead (1334 Western Highway, Great Western). Enjoy classic cars and trucks, music, food, local wines and beers from 11am.
Quambatook
Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28
Head up the highway to the Quambatook Heritage Working Machinery Association's annual Harvest Days Weekend. Featuring a vintage tractor-pull, plus a myriad of tractors and harvesting machinery spanning decades, the 2024 event will delight all comers. Held at Meering Road, Quambatook.
Stawell
Sunday, January 28
The Stawell Railway Station Gallery is hosting its first High Tea for 2024. Join in on the fun the cool of the Overland Room. Booking is essential. Ring Noreen on 0435 576 688. $40 per head with $20 deposit. Take home what you can't eat.
Horsham
February 2
Veteran Australian country-rock pioneer, Brian Cadd, is heading to Horsham Town Hall on Friday, February 2, in support of his forthcoming album release titled 'Dream Train'. For more information and tickets, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/brian-cadd.
Horsham
Monday, February 19
Baby showtime returns for 2024. Register $20 per entry with funds going to Supporting Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia.
Horsham
Sunday, February 25
The last event of the 150km Feast weekend will reach a crescendo with a food truck and wine festival. The market boasts numerous local food trucks, wineries, distilleries and breweries. There is also live music, artisan market stall holders and kids play area.
