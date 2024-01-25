Warracknabeal's Wendy Hewitt honoured with Order of Australia Medal

Warracknabeal resident Wendy Hewitt is set to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia.
The 65-year-old will receive her OAM in the general division for service to the Warracknabeal community and to education.
"It's nice to know what you're doing is helpful and valuable," Ms Hewitt said.
"It's not going to change my life. I'll get back to doing what I do: contributing to the community."
Ms Hewitt's sense of community stems from her time as a physical education and literacy teacher.
After studying and spending six years teaching in Melbourne, Ms Hewitt moved to Horsham and then back to Warracknabeal to continue her career.
"I felt I was home and back to our community as well as family, but back to a community that helps and supports each other," Ms Hewitt said.
"Teaching PE is probably a little bit of a dream job for lots of people. But it's become increasingly important in people's lives as people want to get healthier and fitter.
"I'm really passionate about trying to help empower people, get people to improve their health or in education."
After Ms Hewitt retired from teaching, her passion turned to sporting and community groups.
The Warracknabeal Rotary Club, Anzac Park Tennis Club and Warracknabeal Community Garden are just a few of the organisations in which Ms Hewitt has been involved.
"My focus has been programs that assist our community. I joined Rotary after I retired because I wanted to contribute, and the stimulation of meeting people from all walks of life," she said.
The community garden is one of Ms Hewitt's "proudest involvements" in the town.
It was born after a consultation group was established following a PhD study by John Aitken; his wife Marie played a significant role.
Ms Hewitt was the inaugural president of the community garden in 2015 and remains on the committee.
The garden has brought the community together, particularly those new to the region.
"It's still going really strong. It's one of the best things in Warracknabeal, and it's new," she said.
"It connects them, the social glue [as John Aitken would say] to connect people to each other and to feel the sense of belonging to contribute."
Along with Mr and Ms Aitken, Ms Hewitt has made some lifelong friends in her teaching and volunteering journey.
Rohan Brown remains a close friend from her time in Melbourne, whilst Tony Gregson "has been a great mentor and friend' from Ms Hewitt's time in Rotary.
Ms Hewitt will travel to Melbourne to receive her OAM in the first half of 2024.
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
