Lady Hornets claim CBL finals berth after overtime win over Millicent

The Horsham Lady Hornets cemented themselves a finals berth after a thrilling 66-62 overtime win against Millicent in round 14 of the CBL South West Women's on Sunday, January 21.
After Bec McIntyre's side were defeated by minor premiers Warrnambool by eight points on Saturday, January 20, it was all to play for against the Magic, as the winner would progress to the finals.
On top of the pressure of the 'finals-like' contest, the match also marked Caitlin Jones-Story's 100th CBL match.
The Hornets started strongly and held a 25-17 lead at half time before the Magic responded in the third.
A 20-8 quarter saw Millicent take a four-point lead.
The tempo lifted further in the last quarter, with a late Cara Tippet hit a late three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Horsham continued its momentum into the extra period as it held onto the four-point win.
"Having Ema Iredell make that fast shot to put us into overtime, and then for her to step up in overtime minutes. She basically took the game by her own hands and just got us over the finish line," Lady Hornets head coach Bec McIntyre said.
"It was an awesome, spirited, emotional, fantastic game to be a part of, and it was something that I will remember for a long time, actually. It was a really special day."
Olivia Jones-Story top-scored with 20 points, as Ema Iredell tipped in 16.
"For it to go to overtime, would I have ever predicted that, absolutely not. [It was] such an epic finish to the game," McIntyre said.
And to a round that saw juniors Greta Arnel and Ava Fitzgerald make their CBL debuts.
"Something I'm really passionate about is the youth that we have and having those people that will be the future of the program in time to come," McIntyre said.
"When they finish their top-age juniors this year, and they look to continue their basketball, that's what we were hoping.
"We're trying to develop that transition from the juniors to the seniors, that it's not as daunting for them, that they feel welcomed."
The Hornets have a week to prepare for its road semi-final against the Coasters in Portland.
Scott Benbow's Hornets' men locked up a top-two finish after the regular season with a 68-66 win over Warrnambool on January 20, and a 73-71 win over Millicent on January 21.
"They [Warrnambool] were the form side. They beat Mount Gambier by 16 points not two weeks earlier, and they were playing for their season. So they were really hot on it," Benbow said.
Hornets captain Mitch Martin electrified the crowd with a few long three-pointers on the way to a joint game-high of 21.
Cody Bryan and Matt Lovel had 16 and 15 points respectively.
Jake Hobbs also impacted the defensive end in his 100th CBL appearance.
After being triple-teamed against the Seahawks, Austin Mckenzie made the Magic pay with 35.
"Aussie [McKenzie] was unreal... He had a little bit more freedom, and he played a lot more inside. That works for him too," Benbow said.
But with Millicent playing for its season, they would not take a backward step.
The Magic flew out of the blocks and took a 26-39 lead at half time.
"We came in at half time and I said what are we doing here guys, show a bit of pride in our efforts," Benbow said.
The Hornets scored a combined 47 points in the second half, and a last-second Damien Skurrie layup gave Horsham the two-point win.
McKenzie top-scored, whilst Max and Cody Bryan starred defensively.
"It was Max's best game of the year by a mile," he said.
After a lighter night at training on Tuesday, January 23, the Hornets will attack the session on Thursday, January 25, before the long weekend.
After returning from the Bendigo junior tournament on the weekend, Benbow's focus will be preparing his squad for a home semi-final against Portland, a team they went 0-2 against in the regular season.
