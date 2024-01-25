A great country to call home: celebrating and recognising Australia Day

Australia Day is upon us - a day to recognise and celebrate the great country we are lucky to call home.
It is a day to remember we are one under the banner of Australian citizenship.
There are many in this country looking forward to this honour being bestowed on them in the future.
In previous years, welcoming new citizens has been a big part of celebrations on Australia Day, and it has been my honour and privilege to be part of ceremonies where people from all corners of the earth become Australians.
I am disappointed at the erosion of the importance of Australia Day under the Albanese Labor Government, with more councils choosing not to hold citizenship ceremonies on the day.
Councils' decisions - supported by the Labor Government - take the shine off of becoming an Australian citizen on our national day.
That moment is something they have worked hard for, and to do so on that day makes it all the more special.
The song "I am Australian", written by Bruce Woodley of the Seekers and Dobe Newton of The Bushwhackers encapsulates this.
'We are one, but we are many.
'And from all the lands on earth we come.
'We'll share a dream, and sing with one voice:
'I am, you are, we are Australian.'
Australia Day's naysayers often bemoan that January 26 only recognises colonialism and European settlement, but Australia Day is so much more.
It is about celebrating everything about being Australian and reflecting how fortunate we are to be a part of this great nation - no matter what our heritage.
At the October 14 referendum, Australians rejected being divided by race.
We should look forward to our national day with pride and cherish being Australian.
