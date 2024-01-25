The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A great country to call home: celebrating and recognising Australia Day

By Dr Anne Webster
January 26 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster says Australia Day is a day to recognise and celebrate the great country we are lucky to call home. Picture supplied
Dr Anne Webster says Australia Day is a day to recognise and celebrate the great country we are lucky to call home. Picture supplied

Australia Day is upon us - a day to recognise and celebrate the great country we are lucky to call home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.