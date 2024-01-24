Is CFD trading a rewarding activity for millennials?

Picture TheInvestorPost, from Pixabay

This is branded content.



Millennials constantly seek to improve their income through various sources and often have many options. Financial trading offers a unique mix of leisure and income, two attractive qualities, particularly for the millennial generation.

Millennials and CFD trading

Approximately 46 per cent of millennials trade derivatives more frequently, which is double the rate of around 22% for the general population.

Australia sustains one of the highest adoption rates globally for forex and contracts for difference speculation on a per-person basis. Recent data from research on investment trends shows more than 100,000 Australians placed at least one trade on a CFD or foreign currency exchange account in 2021. This represents over 35% growth compared to 2018 activity, signalling that this speculative alternative asset class continues to grow in popularity locally.

CFD trading is a type of derivatives trading that allows traders to enter contracts, speculate on future prices, and get paid the difference in prices. Millennials are one of two dominant age groups globally (the other being Gen Z), holding some of the most significant financial resources for most countries. For most millennials, trading CFDs offers more profit potential than traditional investments.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) heavily regulates the CFD markets, ensuring that investors and brokers are protected through specific rules. All trades and brokers must comply with contemporary regulations when trading.

How CFDs work

Contracts for difference (CFDs) represent speculative trading instruments allowing investors to profit from price movements in underlying assets without necessarily owning them. In Australia, CFDs can be traded through various online brokerage platforms, creating an agreement where both parties exchange the value difference between opening and closing positions.

By going long or short on CFDs, traders aim to generate returns from correctly anticipating whether the market value of instruments like currencies, shares, commodities, and indices will rise or fall. Unlike traditional investing, CFDs provide flexibility to make money during both upward and downward price trends. They also enable access to leverage, meaning brokers supply capital loans to increase the size and profit potential from speculative trades.

However, leverage magnifies losses as well. To maintain open CFD positions, traders must preserve enough margin capital as collateral against funds borrowed from the broker. If margin levels drop too low, further deposits will be required to sustain trades. Failure to meet margin calls can trigger forced liquidation of positions to prevent account deficits.

Given the complexity and risks for less-informed retail investors, Australian regulator ASIC enforces strict leverage limits between 2:1 and 30:1 depending on the asset class. ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour stated, "The leverage-ratio limits aim to reduce the size and speed of retail clients' losses by reducing CFD exposure and sensitivity to market volatility."

Benefits of CFD trading for millennials

CFDs allow traders to speculate on rising or falling prices across global financial markets, covering assets like stocks, currencies, commodities, and indices.

A key factor attracting millennials to CFD trading is the ability to profit across both rising and falling asset prices. Traditional buy-and-hold investing generally only generates returns during market uptrends (apart from forex trading). But with CFDs, traders can place short positions to benefit when underlying securities decline in value. This presents new profit opportunities.

CFD platforms make it straightforward to identify overbought assets primed for a correction. Technical indicators help traders time market tops to sell short in anticipation of falls. While shorting physical stocks carries considerable risks and administrative paperwork, shorting a CFD is simplified at the press of a button. Traders define leverage ratios based on risk appetite, knowing losses are capped at initial margins. Equally, when asset classes show signs of hitting historically cheap bottom support levels, CFDs provide efficient vehicles to buy long without purchasing underlying stocks outright.

They represent flexible leveraged investments tied to underlying securities without needing to own them. While the high-risk/high-reward nature of CFD trading does not suit all investor appetites, for technologically-savvy millennials, there are some clear advantages to be controlled. With CFDs, millennials can make tactical bets on market volatility as easily as longer-term directional investments. They require very little starting capital to gain exposure to expensive assets like blue chip shares that would otherwise be unaffordable.

It is clear what is driving more Australian millennials towards embracing contracts for difference - perhaps it represents the start of a more significant global shift. Many CFD brokers also offer advanced mobile apps so millennials can monitor and manage investments anywhere. Now, there is the potential for realising faster profits than traditional holdings.

Is CFD trading suitable for busy millennials?

The nature of CFD trading makes it suitable for millennials and anyone else. While complex for beginners, CFD trading gets appreciably easier for experienced traders. Busy millennials looking for a safe way to explore financial trading without spending many hours analysing charts will find CFDs rewarding. Internet-based technologies and modern brokers bring financial markets to smartphones, allowing traders to analyse their preferred markets and assets from compatible devices from anywhere.