Hopper thrilled as Horsham hosts first junior squash tournament in decades

The Junior Silver squash tournament held in Horsham on Sunday, January 21, was a significant milestone for the region.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
According to Horsham Squash Club president, Tim Hopper, it was the first time a junior tournament had been held in the town since the 1980s.
"That's fantastic to say, that comeback to Horsham," he said.
"We've only held senior events here in recent years.
"We've never been able to really attract the junior events.
"It is really good to attract and keep the event for three years."
It was a busy weekend at the Horsham Squash Club with the 'Battle of the Border' between Victoria and South Australia's juniors on Saturday, January 20 and the Silver Tournament on January 21
A two-day junior open camp clinic was also held on January 22-23.
"We had 35 compete on the Sunday, which was higher than we were expecting," Hopper said.
"We ended up having 25 on the training days, which was really good."
Of the 35 competitors, Horsham locals Dylan Aitken and Oliver Doti played in their first junior tournament.
"They were competitive on the weekend, but it's good for them," Hopper said.
"Because they don't see that high-quality squash in juniors.
"It's something for them to strive for going forward."
Victoria's Connor Haberecht won the A Grade Boys, whilst South Australia's Katlyn Hall took home the A Grade girls title.
Aleister Loo won the B Grade crown, Lachlan Tobin C Grade, and Matilda Lynn D Grade.
Looking to capitalise on the momentum of the tournaments, the squash club is holding a 'come and try' night on Wednesday, January 31 at 6.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.