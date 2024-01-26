The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Horsham shines on Australia Day: awards, citizenship, and community spirit

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated January 27 2024 - 10:36am, first published January 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Day in Horsham got off to an early start. Breakfast was served on the banks of the Wimmera River under blue skies in Sawyer Park, followed by the presentation of the 2024 Horsham Rural City Council Australia Day Awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.