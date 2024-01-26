Horsham shines on Australia Day: awards, citizenship, and community spirit

Australia Day in Horsham got off to an early start. Breakfast was served on the banks of the Wimmera River under blue skies in Sawyer Park, followed by the presentation of the 2024 Horsham Rural City Council Australia Day Awards.
"On the 75th Annual Australia Day, we come together to honour the remarkable achievements of individuals and groups in our community and to welcome new Australians into our community," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
Citizen of the Year was presented to Graham Gerlach for outstanding community work.
Mr Gerlach said he wanted to ensure the award highlighted the outstanding work of the many voluntary organisations that do so much for the community.
He is also a member of a small group working towards providing a mental health facility in Horsham to reduce travel for those who need ongoing care.
Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Ryan Pfitzner for exceptional leadership in the community through his basketball-playing and coaching career.
Community Event Winner was awarded to U3A for the 2023 Expo, which brought 50 organisations together and encouraged the community to get out and about after so many restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each said how surprised they were when they received the call from the mayor, having never imagined they'd be nominated for such an award, let alone be awarded the honour.
Eleven new Australians were welcomed at a special Citizenship ceremony.
Ambassador and guest speaker Dr Georgia Atkin-Smith is a former Horsham student and is now a cell Biologist at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Melbourne.
Her theme was a warm welcome to the new citizens and encouragement to all small-town students that they, too, can "reach for the stars as I did as a young girl in the Wimmera. "
Eric Smith said although he wasn't receiving an award on Australia Day, he always believed he had won the lottery of life.
"I was born in Australia on January 26, so I think I am the lucky one," said Mr Eric Smith. "I won the lottery of life."
Master of Ceremony Mark Radford recited an original rendition of Down by the Wimmera River on Australia Day.
Mayor Robyn Gulline read the Acknowledgement of Country to the five traditional owner groups of the land, the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia, and Jupaguik people.
"Australia Day is an opportunity for each of us to reflect on our past and respect each other's stories and what it means to be Australian," Mayor Guilline said.
"Until 1948, when Australia Day was established, all the peoples in Australia were considered British subjects."
"Australia as a nation has changed, and what being Australian means is different to everyone, but today we celebrate the freedom we enjoy with dignity for all as one of the most multicultural countries in the world," she said.
HRCC provided the free breakfast cooked and served by the Horsham Rotary Clubs, Lions, and Apex Clubs.
The Horsham Rural City Band, Horsham City Pipe Band, and Voices of the Wimmera provided entertainment.
