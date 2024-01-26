Emergency at police headquarters: CFA responds to Australia Day call

The Horsham CFA was called to 20 Roberts Avenue in Horsham at 11.53am on Friday, January 26, Australia Day.
Police Headquarters were evacuated while CFA investigated; fortunately, all staff had returned to the building by 12.15pm.
An alarm was activated in a similar incident on October 5, 2023, but the spokesperson for the Horsham Police could not confirm whether it was a similar incident.
Police have taken this opportunity to encourage travellers to drive with care over the Australia Day Long Weekend.
Victoria's police's Operation Amity, which commenced on Thursday, will see police highly visible and enforcing across major roads and highways across the state.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir, said speeding drivers would be a major focus for police during the operation, with excessive or inappropriate speed contributing to a quarter of all fatal collisions in 2023.
"Not only is speeding the most common factor in fatal and serious injury collisions, but it continues to be the penalty we issue the most infringements for - and it's completely avoidable," he said.
