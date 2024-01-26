The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The great Australian road trip: a journey celebrating our amazing country

By Yolande Grosser
January 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yolande Grosser believes we have a lifestyle in Australia that's worth celebrating and deserve an opportunity to express our gratitude for all the parts of our culture. Picture supplied
Yolande Grosser believes we have a lifestyle in Australia that's worth celebrating and deserve an opportunity to express our gratitude for all the parts of our culture. Picture supplied

We have a lifestyle in Australia that's worth celebrating and we should all have the chance to say 'Happy Australia Day' at some point on the calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.