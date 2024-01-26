The great Australian road trip: a journey celebrating our amazing country

We have a lifestyle in Australia that's worth celebrating and we should all have the chance to say 'Happy Australia Day' at some point on the calendar.
We deserve an opportunity to express our gratitude for all the parts of our culture that we have uniquely crafted into our own special take on living the dream.
On holiday in South Australia recently I realised one thing that makes me think, "That's very Australian".
After picking our own punnet of strawberries at a farm, we took a look at an unfamiliar seaside town and turned a corner to find a glorious long beach lined with Aussies soaking up the sun beside their vehicles.
It just seemed very sensible to drive up the beach and find your spot to fish, play beach volleyball, swim, sunbake, barbecue or back in the boat.
It was all happening along the same stretch of sand as families made the most of the gorgeous landscape they were lucky enough to live in.
The beach was lengthy and there was plenty of it to go around.
We were visiting from our caravan and annex base camp. Those not raised in Australia consider it crazy to camp out in tents and caravans when we have perfectly good homes to go to, and cooking outdoors is a mystery when our kitchens are right there.
To me it seems very Australian to explore, and we have so much to see just down the road, that it's a crime to not to revel in the great Australian road trip.
Last week my 'L' plater chalked up more than 11 hours behind the wheel as we hurtled down the highway to Adelaide and back. We saw all kinds of landscapes, from pink lakes to pale scrub lands and flat dry vistas to dark mountainous forests.
Made even more spectacular and memorable, we engaged in the great Australian sing-along.
There is nothing more Australian than belting out 'You're the Voice' (John Farnham) as you head across this 'Great Southern Land' (Icehouse). Singing 'You Better be Home soon' (Crowded House) whilst driving 'To her Door' (Paul Kelly) we can heal our national 'Battle Scars' (Guy Sebastian) because you'll 'Never Tear Us Apart' (INXS) when we all insist 'I am Australian' (The Seekers).
