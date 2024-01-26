Australia Day gallery: A kaleidoscope of celebrations throughout the years

As The Wimmera Mail-Times celebrates 150 years of publishing, we're looking through the archives to see how we celebrated Australia Day across the past 20 years.
From sausage sizzles to cooling off at the pool, there's been no shortage of picture opportunities when it comes to Australia Day.
Combing through thousands of pictures, there's been seas of blue washing through the galleries, as well as waves of green and gold.
For some it marks the start of a new chapter; new citizens proudly, and officially, become part of a country they've called home for years.
Others reach crescendo to a lifelong masterpiece as local councils acknowledge years of dedication with its Citizen of the Year award.
For the lucky few, the Governor General may bestow them with the honour of an Order of Australia medal as part of the Australia Day honours list.
No matter where you live in our country, Australia Day means a myriad of different things; how we celebrate, debate or protest, is part of what makes the country so great.
How did you mark the day?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.