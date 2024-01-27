Young Horsham athletes impress at State Combined Event in Melbourne

The Horsham Little Athletics Club had four participants represent the club at the State Combined Events Championship.
Jack Sawyer, Asha Meek, Luke White and Indi Finn competed at Albert Park's Lakeside Stadium from Saturday, January 20, to Sunday, January 21.
"It was a great effort from our Horsham athletes; we're all really proud," said Horsham Little Athletics president Peta Bond.
Sawyer finished with a bronze medal in the under-11s out of 56 athletes.
"He's coming off the back of second at state athletics for school sport. He's an athlete to watch out for in the future, a bit of a star in the making," Bond said.
Meek narrowly missed out on a medal in the under-14s; she finished fourth out of 26 in her age group.
White achieved some personal bests on his way to 20th place in a field of 49 in the under-13s.
In her first combined events, Finn finished 43rd in a 63-person field.
Across the weekend, participants compete in a combination of track and field events and gain points depending on the position they finish each event in.
The points are then averaged across the competitors in each age group, which decides their final position.
The event is open to anyone registered for Little Athletics in Victoria in the under-nine to under-17 age brackets.
Preparation now begins for the Regional Track and Field Championships, which will be held at the Llanberris Athletics Reserve in Ballarat on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11.
"We'll have 19 athletes going down for that, which will be good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.