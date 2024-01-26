Horsham Community flocks to Sawyer Park as Australia Day celebrations

Horsham's Australia Day celebrations continued into the afternoon as the crowd swelled on the banks of the Wimmera River and Sawyer Park.
The Southern Waters Ski Show Team returned to the city for the third time and put on two 45-minute displays at 3 pm and 5 pm between the Anzac Centenary and Wimmera bridges.
Despite the windy conditions, the ski show team wowed the audience with their acrobatics.
This display capped off a busy Friday, January 26.
The day started early with a breakfast provided by the Horsham Rural City Council, which was cooked and served by the Horsham Rotary Clubs, Lions, and Apex Clubs.
HRCC's Citizen of the Year was presented to Graham Gerlach for outstanding community work.
Ryan Pfitzner was awarded the Young Citizen of the Year for his outstanding leadership qualities and contribution to basketball in the region.
Eleven new Australians were welcomed at a special Citizenship ceremony.
Meanwhile, Warracknabeal's Wendy Hewitt will receive an OAM for her service to the Warracknabeal community and education.
