The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

A sunburnt country needs its shade

January 26 2024 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We can love this sunburnt country without the sunburn," said Professor Georgina Long, accepting the Australian of the Year award alongside her friend, colleague and co-recipient Professor Richard Scolyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.