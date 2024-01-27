The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wimmera on alert: full-time fire observation aircraft positioned for safety

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 29 2024 - 8:56am, first published January 28 2024 - 10:00am
Pilot Mark, District 17 ACFO Mark Gunning and FFMV Wimmera District Manager Dom Uljanic. Picture supplied
For the first time in many years, a fire-observing aircraft will be situated in the Wimmera for the next month due to the alleviated fire risk during this time.

