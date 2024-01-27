Wimmera on alert: full-time fire observation aircraft positioned for safety

For the first time in many years, a fire-observing aircraft will be situated in the Wimmera for the next month due to the alleviated fire risk during this time.
Aircraft are strategically positioned across the state depending on risk, and while this area has had aircraft in place when required, Horsham Aerodrome will now have a fire-observing aircraft full-time for at least the next 30 days.
Despite varying rainfall throughout the state in recent weeks, grass and crop fires remain a risk for the rest of the season - primarily through the north and west of Victoria, including the Mallee, Wimmera and South-West.
CFA and Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) are continuing to work together to ensure quick responses to fires and support for on-ground operations.
This [fire-observing aircraft] will enable CFA and FFMVic to easily undertake observation of the district to look for any ignition, as well as provide aerial intelligence if a fire occurs.- Mark Gunning
Observation planes conduct flyovers to spot any fires that may have broken out and are also our eyes in the sky during an incident.
District 17 ACFO Mark Gunning said CFA and FFMVic regularly used aircraft to fly over the district for aerial observation.
"The plane has been up eight times since Christmas to look for ignition after lightning and storms," he said.
"On several occasions, we have either spotted or been able to fly to a fire to provide aerial intelligence.
"This [fire-observing aircraft] will enable CFA and FFMVic to easily undertake observation of the district to look for any ignition, as well as provide aerial intelligence if a fire occurs."
Wimmera District Manager Dom Uljanic said this is an excellent opportunity to remind everyone in the district to be vigilant about fire over the coming weeks, especially as the weather warms up.
"It will be great to see a fire observation plane in the Wimmera full-time, allowing for more opportunities for our teams to continue to develop and refine their aviation skills, knowledge and experience," he said.
"Despite recent rains, a couple of warm days will see fuels dry out quickly and February can bring significant Fire Danger days."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.