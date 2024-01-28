Relief for families struggling to afford back-to-school costs

As increasing numbers of families struggle to afford back-to-school costs, authorities have got on the front foot to assure them that support is available.
Catholic Education Ballarat, which oversees Wimmera schools such as Ss Michael and John's Primary School in Horsham, St Patrick's Primary School in Stawell and Marian College in Ararat, has taken the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure families experiencing genuine hardship that fee relief is available.
"More lower-income families are facing financial hardship as cost-of-living has increased through higher rents, cost of groceries, energy, and the like, on top of back-to-school expenses," Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton said.
"We are assuming ... we will see an uptick in genuine financial need."
Mr Sexton urged struggling parents to talk to their principals about fee relief and other supports.
About one in five families across the 52 Catholic primary schools in the Diocese of Ballarat hold Health Care Cards and are asked only to make a small contribution to school fees through the Family Fee Assistance Scheme.
During COVID, when many people lost their jobs or reduced hours, many families accessed fee relief through their schools.
"Our point for doing this is to try to be proactive so families experiencing that financial need know the door is open to come and talk to us and make arrangements so they can stay in our schools," Mr Sexton said.
"While our schools strive to keep fees as low as possible and minimise additional charges, we understand some families may be genuinely unable to meet their fees in full at this time."
