The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Relief for families struggling to afford back-to-school costs

By Michelle Smith
January 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton has reassured struggling families that fee relief and other support is available through schools. File picture
Catholic Education Ballarat executive director Tom Sexton has reassured struggling families that fee relief and other support is available through schools. File picture

As increasing numbers of families struggle to afford back-to-school costs, authorities have got on the front foot to assure them that support is available.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.