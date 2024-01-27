The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Saturday weather shines for Horsham's cricket, tennis and bowls stars

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated January 29 2024 - 8:56am, first published January 27 2024 - 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham's athletes hit the ovals, courts and greens for a warm and sunny Saturday day of local Saturday Sport with many competitors gearing up for their run into finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.