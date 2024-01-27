Saturday weather shines for Horsham's cricket, tennis and bowls stars

Horsham's athletes hit the ovals, courts and greens for a warm and sunny Saturday day of local Saturday Sport with many competitors gearing up for their run into finals.
Kicking off the next round of two day games, the Noradjuha Toolondo Bullants took on the Horsham Saints at City Oval.
Meanwhile, Lubeck Murtoa hosted Laharum, Homers travelled to Blackheath Dimboola and West Wimmera clashed with the Horsham Tigers.
All round 10 games are scheduled to conclude on Saturday, February 3.
In the Tennis, Central Park hosted Drung South while Coughlin Park took to Horsham Lawn Tennis Club.
Also, Horsham City hosted Kaniva in round 12 of the Wimmera Playing Area division one weekend pennant.
Horsham Golf took on Coughlin Park, Nhill met Edenhope Goroke and Dimboola faced Sunnyside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.