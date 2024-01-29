Help sought to locate stolen vehicle, unite owners with recovered items

The Victoria Police are asking for the public's assistance after a vehicle was stolen from a Nhill property.
On Friday, January 5, 2024, a silver Toyota Hilux Dual Cab Ute was stolen from a Clarence Street address in Nhill.
Nhill Police are seeking assistance from the community to locate the vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au by quoting incident number 240006022.
A learner driver will appear in court later this year after they were intercepted by Victoria police officers.
On Tuesday, January 23, officers intercepted the a man travelling through the Jeparit township.
A police spokesperson alleged the driver of the vehicle held a valid learner's permit; however, they were unaccompanied.
The driver was also charged with failing to display L plates, failing to produce licence, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Northern Grampians Highway Patrol officers intercepted a drunk driver in Ararat on January 24.
Police allege the Alova man, who does not hold a valid Victorian driver's licence, undertook a preliminary breath test which resulted in a blood alcohol reading of 0.034.
The car was immediately impounded.
The Avoca man is expected to be charged on summons with multiple driving offences.
Police are also looking for the owners of the several items.
Do you or anyone you know own any of these items? If so, please get in touch with the police.
