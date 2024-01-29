School graduates gaining working experience at Grampians Health before uni

Graduated Horsham College students Tess Jones and Marli Pymer are among a handful of recent school leavers taking advantage of a opportunities to develop their working skills before starting university through a variety of roles at Grampians Health.
"I have the opportunity during my gap year to earn some money that I can use for travelling and going to university next year," Ms Jones said.
As well as working with the Wimmera Base Hospital's catering team, she also has plans to travel to America and Europe this year to visit family.
She said she was enjoying working in the kitchen and planned to develop her work skills while she was employed at Grampians Health.
Ms Jones has an interest in Marine Biology and has applied for courses in Queensland and Deakin Victoria.
Ms Pymer, another Horsham College graduate, will study occupational therapy at Geelong's Deakin University in 2024 but is getting an early understanding of the health industry while working as a kitchen hand in Wimmera Nursing Home.
"Working at the hospital allows me to help pay for my accommodation at university and offset my living expenses," Marli said.
"I enjoy working in the kitchen. The staff are very welcoming and fun to work with. I have learnt a lot working at the hospital."
Ms Pymer, who has worked previously as a junior in the kitchen, said she planned to work casually during 2024 which would allow her to combine study with work during term breaks and when she isn't studying.
Grampians Health careers advisor Andrew Vague said the organisation was looking for students to fill placements in hospitality and kitchen, administration and linen services.
"Working at the Horsham campus gives students the opportunity to work in a large health service provider before undertaking their university studies," Mr Vague said.
"It's a great introduction to the working world and they get a good understanding of expectations and employee obligations and rights."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.