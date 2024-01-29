The Wimmera Mail-Times
School graduates gaining working experience at Grampians Health before uni

John Hall
By John Hall
January 29 2024
Graduated Horsham College students Tess Jones and Marli Pymer are among a handful of recent school leavers taking advantage of a opportunities to develop their working skills before starting university through a variety of roles at Grampians Health.

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

