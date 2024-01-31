Horsham Hornets celebrate grand final wins at Bendigo Junior Classic

Two of the Horsham Hornets' teams have taken out grand final wins at the Bendigo Junior Classic from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.
The under-14 girls Burke squad won the division two title before the under-16 girls Tepper team won the division three grand final.
In total, 14 teams competed in one of the busiest events of the junior representative calendar.
"We had a couple of teams win, which is great. But a lot of teams made finals or competed quite well," said Horsham Basketball president Matt Grace
"I think the big thing was seeing the improvement out of the teams from the Horsham tournament to Bendigo."
Jordyn Burke's side was without young star Rani Potter, but that did not stop the squad from going undefeated in pool play.
"Rani is a huge part of the squad, and a few of the other girls had to step up because she wasn't there. And they really did. It was fantastic," Burke said.
"It was a lot of hard work and accumulation, and full credit goes to them. They've taken on every challenge."
Ruby Bethune led the way with 10 points, and the Hornets advanced with a 26-18 win over Bendigo in the semi-final.
Bethune top-scored in the grand final with 14 points and earned MVP honours in a 26-16 victory over Sunbury.
"It was only four or five points [the margin] up until the last four minutes. So the girls broke it open," Burke said.
"It was a tough competition all weekend, which was nice."
The under-16 Tepper squad cruised through pool play with nine points, their closest win.
After topping its group, the Hornets faced Wangaratta in the semi-final.
Ruby Williams scored 12 points as Horsham claimed a 29-17 win and grand final appearance against Maryborough.
Scoring proved difficult for both teams, but the Hornets held their nerve in a 21-19 victory.
The Hornets had three other teams reach the finals.
Grace's under-16 boys squad and the under-16 girls Dandy team reached the division two semi-finals.
The under-18 girls McIntyre squad also made it to the quarter-finals.
"The girls did well; they almost made the grand final... I think they lost to a three-pointer right towards the end," Grace said.
"They pushed hard without Jorja [Clode, in the semi-final], who had a remarkable weekend considering she hasn't played much basketball."
For a couple of the Hornets' junior representative teams, the Maryborough tournament on Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, is next.
Most teams will compete in the Colac Classic starting on Saturday, February 24.
