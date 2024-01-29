It's time to take pride in local spending

Wimmera residents are feeling the pinch of higher living costs.
Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre noted increased requests ahead of Christmas.
Last week, the Catholic Education Ballarat, which oversees Wimmera schools such as Ss Michael and John's Primary School in Horsham, got on the front foot to assure them that support is available.
Consumer are also struggling with many finding it difficult to put food on the table while major supermarkets recorded billion-dollar profits in 2023.
The weekly grocery shop has continued to balloon, with one report estimating an increase of $37 from than the previous year.
Murra Warra farmer and National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke welcomed the Federal Government's appointment of a chair to the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct.
The inquiry will look into the difference between wholesale and retail prices among other issues.
While inflation dropped from 6% in 2022 to 4.5% in 2023, it's still nowhere near the sweet spot of 2%.
Understandably, we are holding our coins until we need to part with them.
Let's spare a thought for the local business owners working through a very lean period.
Grampians Tourism chief executive Mark Sleeman noted the peak visitor period "softened earlier than usual".
"Tourism suffered during the pandemic and has taken time to recover," he said.
"We are still seeing people opting for overseas trips while they catch up on family visits and holidays they couldn't do during that time."
Anecdotally, several operators in the Grampians have seen lower attendance and spending rates as frugal visitors pulled on the purse strings throughout the summer.
A drop in discretionary spending hurts many locally-owned retailers, while the money spent on absolute necessities less frequently lands in the till of a business owner.
The federal and state governments support local businesses, mainly when the economic outlook is shaky.
But those governments' task now must be to smooth the path for business operators as best as possible.
They could consider the regulatory and tax burden they place on businesses.
However, taking action to artificially prop up businesses that do not have the strength to withstand the ravages of the free market will do this city no favours.
The direct handouts that got businesses through the shock of the most acute COVID-19-era crises were the right choice.
But now, different thinking is needed.
