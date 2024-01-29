The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

It's time to take pride in local spending

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
January 29 2024 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wimmera's small businesses are doing it tough. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Wimmera's small businesses are doing it tough. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Wimmera residents are feeling the pinch of higher living costs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.