Local talent shines: Heather Baxter's duo leads the way | The Run Home

Local trainers took to the lead and collar twice as the club hosted meetings Tuesday, January 23, and Saturday, January 27.
Saturday evening was when locals shone the brightest leading in four winners and multiple placegetters.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) leading the charge with a winning double, Garry George (Beulah) and Andrea Gurry (Nhill) also led winners in for the night.
It was the Fullerton team (Red Cliffs) who kicked the winning week off for local trainers when Red Strand was victorious in heat three of the Horsham to the Meadows series event.
Red Strand began well from the wide draw positioning up second early, holding his line entering the corner.
The two-year-old was able to take advantage of a small mix up inside of him and take the lead turning for home and once in front he was never in danger of being run down, going home victorious in 27:53sec.
Heather Baxter kicked Saturday night off with a bang when her young speedster Aria's Melody broke through for her maiden victory in impressive fashion.
Jumping well from the inside draw Melody was able to break the field up splitting 10:21sec early to put the race to bed early on cruising to the line in the very nice time of 23:44sec.
The victory provided handler Molly Parfett-Oliver with her first winner as a handler.
Weblec Whistler provided Baxter with her second victory of the evening running down early leader Sweet Caviar in the shadows of the post to be a very strong winner in the good time of 23:52sec.
Garry George-led Readiness back to the winner's circle after breaking her maiden status at start number six.
Readiness began on terms but with the inside draw was able to accelerate and lead as the greyhounds cornered opening up a large margin cruising to victory in the nice time of 23:57sec.
Andrea Gurry debuted a new addition to the kennel in Patrick Bale.
He didn't disappoint.
Jumping straight to the front, Patrick Bale made every post a winner staving off a late charge from Maybe Spaghetti to win well in 23:67sec.
Horsham next hosts meetings in February on Tuesday, February 2, and Friday, February 9.
