Fast response: CFA units bring scrub fire on outskirts of Horsham under control

Update [1.40pm]: The incident is now under control.
Earlier [1.10pm]: Emergency services were called into action following a scrub fire outside of Horsham.
Authorities were alerted to the incident at about 1.10pm on Monday, January 29, 2024.
At least four CFA units from Murtoa, Dooen, Horsham and Jung are working to control a grass fire in Dooen near the corner of Jung West and Max Johns roads.
A 17km/h WSW wind is moving the blaze; however, no homes or lives are at risk at this point in time.
It is currently not a day of Total Fire Ban.
There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
More to come.
