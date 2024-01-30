Adams remains unbeaten for Tigers as two-day cricket returned to Horsham

Horsham's A Grade cricketers swapped the white ball for red on Saturday, January 27, as two-day cricket returned for the first time since round two.
After winning the toss and batting against West Wimmera at Davis Park in Nhill, the Horsham Tigers overcame the loss of early wickets.
Opener Dom Rose (4) and Aaron Leith (3) were dismissed before the fourth-placed side wrestled back the momentum.
Angus Adams (110 not out), Brenton Hallam (48) and captain Tyler Puls (47) saw the Tigers to 5/226 after 75 overs.
Warriors strike bowler Nathan Alexander finished with figures of 3/74 from 21 overs.
At City Oval, Noradjuha Toolondo took early wickets as it looked to keep the Horsham Saints under its first innings total.
After electing to bowl, Saints were made to work for its breakthrough as Justtin Combe (49) and Jamie Bryne (27) played patiently.
Once Byrne was removed by Saints quick Brock Hamerston, Mark Crafter made light work of the middle order.
Only Troy Dumesny made it past 10 (35) before the tail wagged.
John Heard (26) and Connor O'Beirne (24 not out) took Noradjuha Toolondo to 195 all out off 56.5 overs.
Crafter finished with figures of 4/44 from 15 overs.
The Saints lost early wickets: Gary Davidson (1), Cameron Pellissier (0), and Alan Dube (6) fell.
Young gun Dezi Carter (7 off 52 balls) and Jono Carroll (0 from 0) remained at stumps.
At Dimboola Recreation Reserve, top-of-the-table Homers has surpassed Blackheath Dimboola's first innings total.
Gibson Perry and Chaminda Gamage took three wickets as the Bulls were bowled out for 115 in 31 overs.
Captain Sam Leith (35), Jordy Laverty (28) and Elliot Braithwaite (23) were the only batters who reached double figures.
Homers' openers Patrick Mills (37) and Luke Miller (25) made starts before Leith caught both off debutant Max Spokes's bowling.
Logan Millar (47) and captain Adam Atwood were at the crease at stumps with Homers 2/136 off 44 overs.
It was a dominant bowling performance by Laharum against the Mudlarks at Murtoa Recreation Reserve.
Openers Joel Pymer (5/19 off 20 overs) and Joshua Mahoney (4/45 from 24.2 overs) saw Lubeck Murtoa bowled out for 125 in 67.2 overs.
Joshua Hedt (49 from 185) and Alby Kingston (24 not out off 92) anchored the innings.
Having to face a tricky four over before the close of play, young batters Brodie Foster (4 off 15) and Jude Borlase (0 from 9) saw the Demons to stumps unscathed.
There was a dominant bowling display in B Grade as Horsham Tigers hosted Homers at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Only defending 66, Matthew Kerr (5/14 from 6 overs) and Josh Miller (4/9 off 4.5) overs saw the Tigers bowled out for 38.
Lubeck Murtoa's Cameron Newell made a retired 51 off 78 balls as the Mudlarks defeated Horsham Tigers by 76 runs in C Grade.
Josh Hutchinson made an unbeaten 176 in Laharum's round 11 clash against Blackheath Dimboola.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.