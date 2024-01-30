Don't delay, do it today: Horsham railway corridor landscape plan on track

The Horsham Rural City Council is all aboard progressing the Horsham Rail Corridor Landscape Plan.
At the Monday, January 29, meeting, councillors unanimously voted to endorse the plan and investigate funding opportunities.
The council also voted to advocate for funding from the state government for the new underpass.
Cr Claudia Haenel echoed the community's sentiments during the discussion: "Don't delay; get it done today," she said.
Councillors agreed connecting the city's North with the South in a more accessible and attractive way was essential.
"Connecting the North and South is important," Cr Haenel said. "It is also important to provide a safer pathway for motorised wheelchair users via the proposed new underpass."
The Horsham Rail Corridor Landscape Plan was identified as the area from the silo to the underpass.
Cr Bob Redden suggested a train or engine be included in the design.
Director of Communities and Place Kevin O'Brien said that idea had not been suggested before during community feedback but could be considered.
Discussion also included the upgrade's tourism aspect. The upgrade could attract passengers passing through Horsham on the Overland, who would return to visit.
Remediation of the land for public use may be necessary.
Cr Les Power questioned whether that would be a problem as much of the rail line had not been used for 25 years or longer.
The land identified as the 'rail corridor' is considered all of the land currently owned by VicTrack and comprises four quadrants.
The council would continue discussing the long-term use and acquisition of the available sections of the corridor with VicTrack.
