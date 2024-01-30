Central Park, Horsham Lawn dominate in CWTA senior pennant competition

Horsham Lawn and Central Park recorded wins in round 11 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association's senior pennant competition, extending the lead against Drung South and St Michael's on the ladder.
Third-placed Drung South travelled to Central Park to take on the ladder leaders and would have been buoyed after winning two of the first five rubbers.
However, Central Park showed its class by winning five of the remaining seven rubbers to win the contest 8-4 (79-67)
Willow Sainsbury stood out for the hosts, winning all three rubbers.
Drung South's Logan Casey also won all of his rubbers.
In the other pennant contest, Horsham Lawn hosted St Michaels; on paper, the contest was just second versus fourth, but the match-up was much closer in reality.
After eight rubbers, the sides were locked at four-all; however, the home side showed its class as it won three of the last four rubbers to win 7-5 (82-69).
Ella Thompson, Cherie Wood and Gemma Walker fought hard all day for the home side, winning their three rubbers.
Peter Hayes won his three rubbers for St Michaels.
In round 12, Horsham Lawn will host Central Park, while Drung South will travel to St Michaels.
In A Special, Horsham Lawn O'Connor extended its lead on the competition with a 5-9 (81-97) win on the road against Brimpaen.
Second-placed Natimuk stayed in touch with the ladder leads with an 11-3 (99-52) victory against Homers.
Horsham Lawn Gillespie held third place with a 10-4 (97-70) win against Haven.
Kalkee remains fourth on percentage despite its 5-9 (42-97) away win against Drung South.
In A Grade, St Michaels Red downed first-placed Central Park 7-5 (68-82).
Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated Haven 1-11 (46-94).
Horsham Lawn McGennisken defeated Drung South 12-0 (96-35).
In B Special, Laharum beat Haven 5-11 (42-80), and Central Park was 7-9 (61-80) against Horsham Lawn.
