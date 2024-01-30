Wimmera Bowls Round 12: Sunnyside and Horsham City maintain dominance

Sunnyside and Horsham City continued their winning ways, while Nhill and Coughlin Park returned to the winners' circle in round 12 of the Wimmera Playing Area's Division One Weekend Pennant lawn bowls competition.
Sunnyside, which defeated ladder leaders Nhill in round 11, travelled to Dimboola to take on the fifth-placed side.
The visitors won all three rinks, 16-22, 19-33, and 22-24, to win 16-0 (57-79) and maintain a firm grip on second place.
Playing at home, Horsham City won 16-0 (98-46) against Kaniva, winning all three rinks 36-12, 24-20 and 38-17.
The win leaves Horsham City just one premiership point behind Sunnyside.
After losing just its second game of the season, Nhill sought revenge against bottom-ranked Goroke/Edenhope.
Playing at home, Nhill lost two rinks - 20-24, 34-15 and 20-28 - but earned 10 match points to win 12-4 (74-67).
Finally, Coughlin Park travelled to Horsham Golf and came home with the 2-14 (65-66) win.
The visitors won the first two rinks 21-22 and 25-27, but Horsham Golf won the final rink 19-17.
With just two rounds left before finals, the top four is all but locked in; however, a decisive win is vital for several sides.
In round 13, Sunnyside takes on Horsham City in the game to decide which side hosts the all-important home semifinal.
In what could be a preview of the other semi-final, Horsham Golf travels to Nhill.
Coughlin Park hosts Kaniva in the other games, while Goroke/Edenhope and Dimboola vie for premiership points at Goroke.
Looking ahead to the final round of the regular season, Nhill travels to Coughlin Park, Kaniva hosts Sunnyside, Horsham Golf will take on Dimboola, and Horsham City will look for the win against Goroke/Edenhope at home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.