Recipients recognised at Hindmarsh Shire Council's 2024 Australia Day awards

Chelsea is thoughtful and caring, and is dedicated to fundraising in order to help others less fortunate than herself. She has founded a fundraising group at her school, St Peter's Lutheran School Dimboola, by encouraging gold coin donations for dress up and casual dress days. Because of this, money has been raised for a number of charities including Phoenix Pet Rescue and the Good Friday Appeal. She has also participated in the MS Readathon for the last four years, raising over $1,000 in that time.