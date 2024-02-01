Hornets ready for Coasters clashes as home CBL grand finals await

The Horsham Hornets' men's and women's CBL squads are in the final stages of preparation for their semi-finals against the Portland Coasters on Saturday, February 3.
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets will travel to Portland, whilst Scott Benbow's men will host the Coasters.
During the regular season, the Hornets suffered a 75-67 loss on the road in round seven before a heartbreaking one-point loss at home in round 11.
Portland has also been a formidable opponent for the Lady Hornets with 28 and 13-point defeats.
For men's coach Scott Benbow, there will be a focus on working through Portland's zone defence.
"They're a good defensive side and play a lot of zone, which we've struggled against the last few times we've played them. But we've been close," he said.
"They're a high-energy side; they try and get back [on defence] and stop our run."
On the offensive end, Benbow believes limiting Coasters' power forward Nathan Hardingham will be key to victory.
"He's been a league MVP and is their leading scorer. I think he's second behind Aussie [McKenzie] in league scoring at the moment," he said.
"He's a big power forward. We'll match him up. Aussie will get a look at him. We'll do that with safety in numbers."
"Electric" guard Toby Jennings will have Max Bryan for company, while Benbow expects Portland's "best defender, " Dave Denboer, to guard captain Mitch Martin.
Martin suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Hornets' final regular season match against Millicent but is expected to be cleared to play.
After a strong finish to the season, Benbow believes Max Bryan can go up another gear in the finals.
"He's a high-energy, highly emotive player that thrives off it. The harder it gets, or the more physical it gets, the more he likes it." Benbow said.
"He's really warming into the year. I think you'll find that during the finals, he'll be the Max that we know."
The prospect of a home grand final will only spur his side on, but Benbow's focus is squarely on the Coasters.
"The home crowd is amazing; it will be a full house because of the interest it has already gotten," he said.
"Also, knowing that if you lose, you're out. They'll play with everything they have and won't leave anything on the floor.
"We'll see if we're lucky enough or good enough to get through it, and then we'll see who we take on the next week. We can't wait."
The Lady Hornets will focus on limiting the Coasters' open looks when they take to the Portland Basketball Stadium.
"They can all shoot really well; they've got good juniors and a good mix of players," McIntyre said.
Someone that the Lady Hornets have yet to see during the regular season is Coasters centre Alana Strom, who will add to its inside presence.
As a result, McIntyre believes the contest will be won or lost on defence.
"So it's going to be a defensive game for us, making sure that we don't get too many fouls early," she said.
"If we can win the boards and try not to give them second opportunities, then we'll have a really good shot."
With McIntyre away as assistant coach of the Victorian under-20 women's side at the National Championships, assistant coaches Jon Fitzgerald and Caitlin Jones-Story will take the reigns.
"I'm so fortunate to have someone that I can rely on like Jon... He is such an important part of our process. We've been together with a lot of this core group for three years," McIntyre said.
"But I entrust with all my heart to Jon, Caito [Jones-Story] and the girls to get the job done while I'm not there.
"So hopefully we can bring home that championship in front of a home crowd alongside the boys; how epic would that be to have a double championship at home."
Both Lady Hornets and Hornets tip-off at 7pm on Saturday, February 3.
