Meet the student leaders heading back to schools around the Wimmera

The new school year gives rise to renewed opportunities and as a fresh cohort rises to the top, new leadership prospects emerge.
This year, more than 40 schools in the region, will welcome the next generation of leaders as school captains.
Throughout 2024, The Wimmera Mail-Times will showcase these leaders and highlight how they are affecting positive change in the community.
Is your school doing something amazing? Send us an email at ben.fraser@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
At Warracknabeal Secondary College, Ayla Zanker and Ava Koschitzke step up as captains, while Cody Polack and Ella Holland are the school's vice captains.
Nhill Lutheran School's three captains are Barrett Clark, Henry Zenker and Harper Crouch.
Dimboola's St Peter's Lutheran School is captained by Chelsea Elliot and Mercedes Peach.
Nhill College's student leaders are Reinhard, Amilia (vice captains), Mayah and Scott (captains).
Will Thomas and Katie Griffiths are the 2024 school captains for Dimboola Secondary College.
The 2024 school captains for Horsham's St Brigid's College are Ulani Hobbs and Tom Luke, while Sean Makoni, Emily Botterill, Indilly Penny and Isaac Arnold are vice captains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.