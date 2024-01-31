Wimmera residents urged caution as warm weather elevates snake sightings

As the Australian summer blankets the region with warmth and dryness, Wimmera snake handler Stacey Whitehorse finds herself fielding multiple phone calls each week.
When the weather is warm, and the ground is dry, Ms Whitehorse of the Gerang Gerang Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre said conditions are prime for snake encounters.
"Snakes won't come out on those changeable weather days, but [when it] is a beautiful day outside, they'll be out and moving around," she said.
Ms Whitehorse said most snakes she encounters as a snake handler around the Wimmera are brown snakes.
"I've only ever seen on Red Bellied Black Snake," she said.
Most snake encounters where Ms Whitehorse is called are for snakes in people's backyards, but often, it is just moving through.
"Unless there's food sources in people's backyards, like a mouse burden or something like that, snakes have no reason to stay," she said.
"If the yards are pretty unkempt, and there's lots of debris lying around, snakes love to hide in that.
"But, if it's a well-kept yard ... the snakes might visit to have a drink and then move on.
If you do spot a snake in your backyard, Ms Whitehorse's advice is to take note of where it is and leave it alone.
"Generally, if it's in the backyard, they're moving through or getting a drink. So bring your dogs and cats in, leave it for a couple of hours, the snake would generally have moved on," she said.
If you find a snake in your house, Ms Whitehorse said you should try to restrain it in one room.
Close the doors, place towels in the gaps so the snake cannot come out, and then call a snake handler.
Ms Whitehorse said snakes, particularly brown snakes, have excellent eyesight.
"The chances are that they see you before you see them and they move off," she said.
"They're not the big scary things that Hollywood has made them out to be; they're actually incredibly gentle. But they do have a mouth of venom.
"The best thing to do is to leave them alone."
If you are bitten by a snake, Ms Whitehorse said you should call 000 and keep 'very, very still'.
"It's the movement of the limbs that have been bitten by a snake that actually makes the venom go through the body quicker," she said.
It is not just people you need to be careful with around snakes, as a bit can also cause significant harm to the family pets.
Horsham Fur Life Vet clinic lead Nicole Timms said she could see one or two pets brought in for snake bites each week in the summer months.
"October to February's possibly looked at as the main time of the year for that," she said.
A snake bite can be life-threatening to a cat or dog.
Ms Timms stressed that if you suspect a snake has bitten your pet, you should get them to a vet as soon as possible.
"If you're not sure, you should contact your vet straight away," she said.
Ms Timms outlined some symptoms indicating that your dog has been bitten.
They can suddenly appear weak and unable to move. Ascending paralysis starting in the hind legs can also occur.
Sometimes, a dog might collapse and then perk back up again, but Ms Timms said this could be a sign that your dog has been envenomated quite a lot, and they tend to go downhill quickly.
With cats, they're often out hunting, they're not seen, and people just find them 'floppy and lethargic' and can't move.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.