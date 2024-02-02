Young Wimmera cricketers excel as Geelong wins Marg Jennings Cup final

Three of the Wimmera's emerging female cricketers have won the Marg Jennings Cup with the Geelong Cricket Club on Thursday, January 25.
Horsham's Zarli Knight and Stawell's Ayva Mitchell and Lilly Reading were part of Geelong's squad that took on Victoria's best under-15 talent.
"It was a good experience. And I got to know a few new girls as well," Knight said.
"It was definitely a challenge. But once I played the first few games and got the hang of it, I knew what they were like and what to expect."
Knight normally plays as a wicket-keeper-batter in domestic competition, but in Geelong's team, she impacted the game as a bowler.
She took five wickets in the tournament with best figures of 2/7.
"It was good to be able to do something new and just change it up a bit," Knight said.
But it was definitely good to get those wickets, too."
Knight was thrilled with the result of the tournament despite not having expected to take out the grand final.
"We probably weren't expecting to get that far. But it was really good, and we all enjoyed it and had a good time," she said.
Geelong made 9/163 from its 40 overs in a rain-affected final after being sent into bat.
Reading made 20 not out out off 40 balls, before Mitchell was dismissed chasing late runs.
In reply, Knight took 2/16 from four overs as Prahan was bowled out for 104 in the 30th over.
Mitchell also claimed a catch.
Having her Western Waves teammates [Mitchell and Reading] in the squad made the tournament an enjoyable experience.
"It was good to be in a team with at least someone you know, and both girls are really good cricketers. And it was really good to play with them as well," she said.
Geelong coach Jess Field was impressed with what Knight brought to the group during the tournament.
"She is a good hitter of the ball; we saw that in one of the T20s," Field said.
"Then, in the final, she got probably the best better out in the game, who earlier made a century in the tournament. So it was very important for her coming on to bowl."
"She got a real key wicket there for us. I think from that wicket on, the girls just saw the end, I suppose."
During the group stage, Geelong went through a mixture of T20 and 40-over fixtures undefeated and finished second on the table.
To start the tournament, Geelong won its T20 matches against Plenty Valley (129 runs) and Carlton (four wickets) on Tuesday, January 16.
In its 40-over fixtures, there were wins over Dandenong (seven wickets), Essendon-Maribyrnong Park (five wickets) and Greenvale (five wickets).
Field believed that having defined roles for each player was a large reason for the team's overall success.
"We went into the first game, just with like, sort of just a plan, I guess, with roles for each player. And the girls all did that perfectly. And then that obviously went well for us."
"it was pretty incredible really. I mean, we weren't exactly sure going into the tournament, I think the same as every other team in it."
Over the six matches, Reading scored 43 runs from two innings' without being dismissed and took one wicket.
Mitchell finished the six matches with two wickets, nine runs and a run-out.
