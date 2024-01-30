Annual guide to mastering holiday marketing for small businesses

Here's how to ensure your small business makes the most out of holiday marketing. Picture Shutterstock

As the calendar pages turn, holidays bring a unique opportunity for small businesses to shine. Preparing a successful marketing campaign for these seasons can be a daunting task for business owners. Ensuring the business has 'well structured' marketing basics, understanding the world of special deals, retaining the new customers, and actually preparing for these seasonal events can all seem like a foggy veneer between business owners and the holiday opportunities.



This comprehensive guide will navigate you through the intricate web of holiday marketing, ensuring your small business makes the most out of these joyous seasons.

Build a strong foundation in marketing 101

To hit the holiday season 'head-on', it is important to have a strong foundation in marketing 101. This will allow business owners to tackle any challenge with their feet firmly on the ground.

Goals, objectives and value propositions

The foundation of any effective marketing strategy, be it for holidays or regular business operations, lies in a deep understanding of your business's core goals and objectives. Defining what success means for your campaigns, whether during seasonal peaks or throughout the year, is essential.

This could mean aiming for increased sales, enhanced brand recognition, or improved customer loyalty.

Crucially, these goals should be aligned with your unique value propositions. For example, when offering ordinary products like Australian wholesale products, or special holiday items like easter baskets wholesale in Australia, consider what sets them apart in a competitive market. This approach not only applies to holiday marketing but is a fundamental principle in business strategy, emphasising the importance of distinct offerings and clear objectives.

Target customers and conversations

Understanding your target audience is the key. Begin by taking a guess. Who are they? What do they value? And most importantly, how do they celebrate the holidays?

The small business owner usually has good intuition for these questions, however, sometimes they are mistaken. If so, this presents a wonderful opportunity to update the businesses vision of their customers. Do this by asking the customers directly. This might seem strange at first, but the information they can provide is invaluable.

Build the sales pipeline

Your marketing efforts should focus on guiding potential customers through the sales pipeline. This involves awareness, where they become aware of the business's brand, consideration, where they consider becoming a customer, and decision stages, where they decide to proceed with the purchase.

Pricing and positioning

A successful pricing strategy balances competitiveness with reflecting your product's quality and uniqueness. Deciding whether to position your offerings as premium or budget-friendly should align with your target audience's spending habits. It might also be beneficial to increase the price slightly, if there is room to of course, to allow for future discounts.

Offer special deals and/or customisation

Whilst the holiday season provides great opportunity for your business, it also creates great opportunity for all small businesses. This increased competition means it is necessary to separate yourself from the crowd.

Discounts

Special offers, in the form of discounts, can significantly increase the rates on new customers. They do this by making the products more appealing price-wise and by creating a sense of urgency and exclusivity. Implementing such strategies effectively can lead to increased traffic and sales volume, making your brand more accessible to a broader audience.

Personalisation

In addition to discounts, customisation and personalisation offer a unique way to bolster the business' value proposition. Providing options for customers to personalise or customise products adds a significant appeal. If this is not an option, adding a unique message to the products from the business owner builds the relationship between customer and business.

Personalisation and customisation fosters a deeper emotional connection with the product. Offering customisation can set your brand apart and enhance customer loyalty.

Maximise customer retention

Given the influx of new customers, the holiday season is the perfect opportunity to build lasting relationships with customers. This means, maximising customer retention, minimising churn rate and building a brand-customer relationship with a high lifetime value.

Retention, churn rate, and lifetime value

First of all, let's get some definitions on the table. Customer retention refers to the percentage of past customers that remain loyal to the business over time.

Customer churn rate refers to the percentage of customers lost over a period of time. This is easiest to calculate, and most significant, if the business runs on a subscription model.

Customer lifetime value refers to the total revenue the business can expect from a customer during the lifetime of their relationship with the company. An increased retention rate, and a decreased churn rate will increase the lifetime value.

The holiday opportunity: Collect data

Given that the holiday season sends more potential customers through the sales pipeline, holidays are an excellent time to collect customer data. Use this information to understand buying patterns, preferences, and feedback. This data is gold in tailoring your future marketing campaigns and product offerings.

Consider product range

Your product range should reflect the diversity of your customer base. As holidays bring in a wider range of customers, diversify your offerings to cater to the more varied preferences. This will increase the number of new customers walking through the door.

Authenticity

Customers gravitate towards brands that are authentic and genuine. Share your holiday enthusiasm and how your business embraces these occasions. This builds a deeper connection with your audience. This deeper connection will strengthen the long-term relationship the business has with each customer.

Build a calendar with date ranges

Never forget, the simplest tools can be the most effective. The humble calendar can help the notoriously busy business owners stay on top of important holiday seasons. There are, however, a number of tricks that can be implemented to make the most out of the calendar.

Note each major holiday event

Keep it simple to begin, create a marketing calendar that highlights all major holidays relevant to your customer base. This keeps you organised and ensures you don't miss out on key marketing opportunities.

Assign ranges to each event

This is where it gets more interesting. The holiday season is more than just a day, or long weekend, it also includes the anticipation for the event. This corresponds to the marketing phase of the season. A quick look at the calendar shouldn't just tell you that it's Easter tomorrow, but should also tell you which phase of marketing your business is in.

Consider target customers

Tailor your marketing efforts for each holiday based on your target customer demographics. For instance, your marketing strategy for Easter might differ significantly from that of Christmas, considering the different customer behaviours and expectations. They might also differ depending on who your target market is. Try not to get locked into your current target market, as appealing to broader interests can be a great way of building relationships with new customers.

