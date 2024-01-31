The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Revamped Horsham fishing competition welcomes anglers of all abilities

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:40am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solomon Ballinger is all smiles after catching a carp at the 2023 Horsham Fishing Competition. Picture supplied
Solomon Ballinger is all smiles after catching a carp at the 2023 Horsham Fishing Competition. Picture supplied

Registrations are now open for the 47th Horsham Fishing Competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.