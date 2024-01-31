Revamped Horsham fishing competition welcomes anglers of all abilities

Registrations are now open for the 47th Horsham Fishing Competition.
Anglers and families are invited to participate in the Sunday, March 10, event that promises fun, camaraderie, and plenty of prizes.
Horsham Fishing Competition president Bart Turgoose said the revamped competition will lure anglers of all abilities.
"We've been listening to the valuable feedback from our competitors, and we're excited to introduce some exciting changes to better align with the spirit of our family-oriented competition," he said. "Our survey data indicates that attendees are looking for a fun weekend away with their families rather than just serious angling. We've carefully curated prizes that cater to this sentiment."
This year, the first-place prize is a $7500 travel voucher awarded to the angler who catches the longest native fish.
"Our committee believes this travel voucher is the perfect prize to provide the winning family or individual with an unforgettable getaway," Mr Turgoose said. "It aligns with the anglers desire for a more family-centric experience."
To join the Horsham Fishing Competition and vie for the exciting prizes, interested participants can register online at www.horshamfishingcomp.com.au.
Regular updates and announcements can also be found on the competition's Facebook page.
