Wimmera Machinery Field Days looking good for 60th anniversary showcase

The Wimmera Machinery Field Days will return to Longerenong in March 2024, ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
"It is looking good," said committee president Tim Rethus.
"We've got good numbers and good general interest from the exhibitors.
"I'm very excited to see it all coming together so smoothly, and with a really good spirit amongst the exhibitors."
The event returned in 2023 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is bouncing back.
"I think we've recovered a lot in the country lifestyle area with the small exhibitors who struggled during COVID," he said.
"We've managed to fill that entire general interest area already.
"Interest is back in those businesses must be back on their feet, which is fantastic."
And, returning Wimmera Machinery Field Days visitors will have some all new features to check out in 2024, including the biosecurity hub.
"It's a one-stop-shop for all of your biosecurity needs," Mr Rethus said.
Also, this year's field days will also shine a light on the farming equipment of yesteryear.
As part of the events 60th anniversary celebrations, attendees will be able to compare the equipment on show in 2024, to what was around when Field Days first started.
"That's going to be really interesting for everyone to look and reminisce about," Mr Rethus said.
The event will run from Tuesday, March 5, until Thursday, March 7, at Field Days traditional home on Field Days Road, Longerenong.
