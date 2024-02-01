Hutchinson makes most of promotion in a strong start to life as an opener

Laharum's Josh Hutchison has only opened the batting in the last three HCA C Grade matches, but he has already made an impact.
The 16-year-old had already posted an unbeaten 83 (off 74 balls) against Horsham Tigers in round eight, but in round 11, Hutchinson more than doubled his previous highest score.
After a conservative start at Dudley Cornell Park, Hutchinson moved through the gears and batted the full 40 overs, scoring 176 not out.
"I only started opening a few weeks ago; you get tired really quickly. So it was good to stay out there the whole time," Hutchinson said.
Usually aggressive at the top of the order alongside Chase Whelan, Hutchinson found the first half of the innings a bit slow before accelerating.
"At the start, we would normally go a bit quicker, probably trying to get to near 100 [at drinks]. But it was a bit slow. So we'll try and work on that."
I only started opening a few weeks ago; you get pretty tired really quickly. So it was good to stay out there the whole time.- Josh Hutchinson
In seven innings, Hutchinson scored 313 runs; in his last three matches at the top of the order, he scored 265.
Laharum faces Horsham Saints in round 12 of the competition at Coughlin Park on February 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.