The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway gears up for action-packed weekend

By Paris Charles
February 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Hateley is one of 31 drivers nominated for the Wingless Sprints. Picture by Tanya Eastwood
Steven Hateley is one of 31 drivers nominated for the Wingless Sprints. Picture by Tanya Eastwood

After the disappointment of Mother nature stealing the chequered flag at the previous meeting, Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway are set and ready to fire into action on Saturday, February 3, with the venue will playing host to the Wingless Sprints Super Series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.