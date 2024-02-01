Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway gears up for action-packed weekend

After the disappointment of Mother nature stealing the chequered flag at the previous meeting, Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway are set and ready to fire into action on Saturday, February 3, with the venue will playing host to the Wingless Sprints Super Series.
The Holden V6 powered Wingless Sprints are the largest growing section on a national scale on the Australian Speedway landscape and this weekend has attracted a large field of 31 competitors with a strong blend of Victorian's and South Aussie with a lone competitor all the way from the Northern Territory thrown into the mix.
Furthermore, the pocket rocket Formula 500's boasting a strong field of 15 seniors who will race in the Owen Portable Homes Stampede Series which will see three heats and an all in 20-lap A Main final.
While the nine juniors will take to the track for two heats and a 15 lap final in the WMI Feeders Junior F500 Series.
Also on hand will be the exciting V8 powered AMCA Nationals, taking to the track for more of their fast paced combat on four wheels.
The field of 17 contenders will see visiting drivers from both Tasmania and South Australia joining the Victorians.
With four national divisions visiting the Blue Ribbon Raceway, plus the local staple of Production Sedans (8), SSA 1200 Junior Sedans (10) and a field of 5 in the always popular V8 Trucks brigade, the racing on Saturday evening is anticipated to provide plenty of thrills and spills across a wide variety of Speedway classes.
Gates open 3.30pm, racing staring at the earlier time of 4:30pm as we have a massive turnout with close to 100 competitors filling the pit area.
Pass out tickets from the previous rained out meeting at the blue Ribbon Raceway will be honoured at the gate.
