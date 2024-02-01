Horsham Library on the look out for Friends of the Libraries volunteers

Horsham Library has announced the launch of it Friends of the Libraries volunteer group and is now looking for eager participants.
Wimmera Libraries' Friends volunteers keep our libraries connected to their communities through their voices with a variety of volunteering opportunities.
Wimmera Libraries coordinator Sarah Wiesner said volunteers are invaluable to libraries and truly make a difference to what the library can offer the community.
"With volunteers working alongside our staff, we can hear directly from the community what they want and need from us," she said.
"Aside from the physical help they provide, the information volunteers give us helps us to know we're giving Horsham, Haven and surrounding communities what they need.
"Volunteering is a wonderful kindness given to the library that we appreciate for exactly what it is, the people's time invested in us to give back to everyone."
Volunteering opportunities through the Friends of the Libraries group includes early years programs hosting, such as Rhymetime and Storytime, home library service delivery, fundraising opportunities, event hosting and general as-needed volunteering.
Ms Wiesner said she is especially looking forward to having volunteers within the Home Library Service delivery.
"Home Delivery Service is something we are always happy to provide but it comes with challenges," she said.
"Home Patrons enjoy the social interaction with our visiting librarians, but often, our staff must hurry back to the library to continue their customer service duties.
"With the help of volunteers, the Home Delivery Service can become something more holistic, relaxed and personal, along with the regular delivery of books, audiobooks and other items."
To get involved with volunteering at the Horsham Library, contact info@wimmeralibraries.vic.gov.au, phone (03) 5382 5707 or visit in person at the Mibus Centre, 28 McLachlan Street, Horsham.
