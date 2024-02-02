Horsham Rural City Council open community development grant applications

Applications for the Horsham Rural City Council's annual Community Grants Program are now open.
The program allows not-for-profit groups to deliver projects that directly benefit residents.
Applications opened on Thursday, February 1, and close on Monday, March 4.
"The grants have been highly successful over the past 12 months with $226,201 allocated to 66 local organisations," said Mayor Robyn Gulline.
"Grants up to $10,000 were available for the annual funding round, with the majority of successful applications between $500 and $5,000 for projects that enhance the provision of activities, facilities or delivery of services to people in the Horsham municipality."
The beginning of the application process comes after the HRCC announced changes to the Community Grants Program in December 2023.
Grants will now come under four streams: Community Development, Community Events, Youth, and Quick Response Small Grants.
Each stream will have its own guidelines, application forms, reporting forms and funding rounds.
"There will be two targeted community events funding rounds in May and November, and the new youth and quick response small grants program will be open throughout 2024/2025," Cr Gulline said.
As a result of the changes, the council is running grant workshops in Horsham and Natimuk on Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20.
"I encourage community groups to plan their grant application early as there are changes to the application form this year," Cr Gulline said.
"Read the guidelines, plan your project, and importantly speak with a Council officer listed in the guidelines about your application to ensure it meets the guidelines to give it every chance of success."
