Community invited to information evening to tackle concussion myths

Experts, health professions and people with lived experiences are coming together to raise awareness about the seriousness of concussions and their impact on individuals in the region.
Gen Health Hamilton will host a concussion information evening at the Hamilton Performing Arts Centre on Monday, February 19.
The event aims to educate attendees on recognising symptoms associated with concussions and understanding the importance of timely intervention.
Presenters for the evening include physiotherapists Melanie Roll and Sophie Delahoy from Gen Health Hamilton, who have upskilled in the specialised area of concussion management.
Neurologist Michael McVeigh joins them, whose expertise will shed light on the medical management of concussion, offering a comprehensive understanding of the condition.
Ex-footballer Robbie Frawley will share his personal and lived experience with concussion and post-concussion syndrome and his journey to recovery.
Mr Frawley curates the podcast' Stories of Recovery', which focuses on neuroplastic recovery.
The news comes following the release of the 'Concussion and Brain Health Statement 2024' on Thursday, February 1, alongside the 'Australian Concussion Guidelines for Youth and Community Sport' by the Australian Institute of Sport, in partnership with Sports Medicine Australia.
In conjunction with the Australasian College of Sport and Exercise Physicians and the Australian Physiotherapy Association, the guidelines have used the most up-to-date, evidence-based information on concussion for athletes, parents, teachers, coaches and healthcare practitioners.
"With concussion being a major issue in sport, it is imperative that all athletes, not just those competing at an elite level have immediate access to team doctors, get the care they need," Sports Medicine Australia CEO Jamie Crain said.
"These guidelines will help keep all young athletes safe. The fact they align with international concussion guidelines demonstrates that they are practical, robust and effective."
Federal Member for Mallee and Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health Dr Anne Webster believes if the new guidelines are not followed through by Australia's major sporting codes, regional community sporting clubs' futures could be at risk.
"Regional football and community sporting clubs risk folding if recommendations on concussion and head knocks - particularly in junior sport - are not implemented appropriately by sporting codes," Dr Webster said.
"This is primarily a health matter and frankly the sporting alternatives in regional Australia are more limited than in the cities.
"I am very concerned how these recommendations may impact the future of country sport, but business-as-usual is not an option for country footy and other sporting codes."
Major sporting bodies, including members of the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports (COMPPS) - AFL, Rugby Australia, Cricket Australia, Football Federation Australia, National Rugby League, Netball Australia and Tennis Australia - have not endorsed the changes, saying they are continuing to review the proposals before settling on a position.
