Reflecting on the challenges, triumphs of the final school year

And so it begins, my last year of parenting a secondary school student. Tiani has begun Year 12 in earnest, and we are both completely exhausted already...week one.
After toying with a couple of excellent, but just 'not quite right' homework spaces around the house, she has decided that the island bench in the kitchen is to become study ground zero...for now.
I've been informed that I need to shop for a new good quality desk chair for upstairs, and I know my student needs one, but I also know that it will be going off to her new life with her next year, God willing, so I'm not rushing into it...just yet.
I like having my beautiful young lady perched at my kitchen bench, surrounded by notes, with her glasses balanced on her nose and her air pods in.
She has taken to the trenches and has been kind enough to invite me in with her...it's scary.
Last night I watched the Australian movie that her first English essay is to reference.
Tiani warned me that there were violent scenes where women and children were massacred, and only told me after I started watching, that a female character would be raped.
Not the news, a movie.
I wasn't super excited to see the film but considered it important to understand what my seventeen-year-old is working on and why...difficult issues.
I appreciated the quality of the production and the balanced approach to the topic, but it was harrowing, and we discussed the content and themes until 11.30pm.
Now notes on Psychology are taking a priority and finishing a Health booklet while trying to pinpoint which individual to write a piece on for Creative Arts and trying hard not to feel like a failure in the first week...deep breaths.
Dragging ourselves towards the coffee machine early in the mornings, we are burning our candle at both ends.
I've stepped right back into lunchbox mode, after taking a good twelve months off caring.
We spent $110 on snacks at the supermarket, so there should be something to eat in the fridge...or not.
Parenting remains an incredibly difficult task but also the most wonderful privilege.
Blessings to all the other parents out there doing their best...we've got this...haven't we?
