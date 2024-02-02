The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Victoria police appeal to public for information on wanted Wimmera man

By Staff Reporters
February 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian police detected 2261 speeding offences across the state during the Australia Day long weekend. File picture
Victorian police detected 2261 speeding offences across the state during the Australia Day long weekend. File picture

Victoria Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Callan Inkster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.