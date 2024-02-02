Victoria police appeal to public for information on wanted Wimmera man

Victoria Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Callan Inkster.
The 25-year-old from Wallup is wanted on warrant in relation to property and traffic offences.
Inkster is known to frequent Horsham, Dimboola, Warracknabeal and surrounding areas.
Investigators have released an image of Inkster in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Meanwhile, Operation Amity saw Victoria police highly visible across state roads over the long weekend in an effort to reduce road trauma.
Police detected 2261 speeding offences, with three quarters of those detections for speeding between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.
Sadly, there were two lives lost on Victorian roads over the long weekend, including a 59-year-old Wodonga man and an 89-year-old Wallan man.
This year, 22 lives were lost on Victorian roads, compared to 33 at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.