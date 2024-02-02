Emergency services attending incident in Horsham, vehicle rescue

Emergency services were called to an incident in Wavell Street, Horsham, at about 12:49 p.m. on Friday, February 2.
Victoria Emergency reported a rescue after a vehicle crashed into a structure.
A spokesperson for the Horsham Police said a 61-year-old man riding a motorcycle crashed into a fence and possibly a building.
He was trapped underneath the bike and structure.
Police, CFA, and Ambulance services attended the incident.
Injuries were sustained but were reported to be non-dangerous.
Police expected the male person to be taken to the Wimmera Base Hospital.
The spokesperson for the police said the incident was still underway at 1.15pm but expected it to be complete shortly.
Horsham Police number for general enquiries is 5382 9200
For non-emergency attendance, call the police on 131 444
If it is an emergency, call triple zero 000
