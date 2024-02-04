Calling all performers, ages 9-12, are you the next little Fiona?

Horsham Arts Council is on the lookout for an alternate and understudy for Fiona in the next production by HAC, Shrek the Musical.
Horsham Arts Council is looking for someone between ages 9 and 12 to join the cast of Shrek as an alternate and understudy for Little Fiona.
Auditions for Little Fiona understudy on Sunday, February 11, from 5.15pm at HAC house, 19 Hamilton Road, Horsham.
The successful auditionee will be offered the opportunity to perform in 2 of our May 2024 shows of Shrek.
HAC has been the springboard for many performers who have gone on to forge successful careers on stage and film.
This is an opportunity for another young local person to tread the boards under the bright lights and have fun at the same time.
For further information or to book an audition time please call or text the Director Emily on 0439 105 379.
