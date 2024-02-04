The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property

Media at great risk from the misuse of AI

February 5 2024 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The revelation that Channel Nine doctored a picture of an MP in the Victoria legislative assembly and gave her a bare midriff and altered breasts has brought the dangers of Artificial Intelligence to the fore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.