Horsham athletes swelter under the Saturday sun, Hornets face finals fate

With a forecasted high of 35 degrees, those who braved the stifling conditions were made to work hard on the ovals, courts, and greens around Horsham on Saturday, February 3.
On the second day of round 10 HCA A Grade action, Noradjuha Toolondo hunted wickets at Horsham City Oval against Horsham Saints, while Laharum looked to chase down a modest first-innings total against Lubeck Murtoa.
In other matches, Homers hunted an outright win, and West Wimmera looked to undo the work of Tigers batter Angus Adams.
There was a top-three clash in the penultimate round of the Wimmera Playing Area Division One Weekend Pennant as Sunnyside hosted Horsham City.
Elsewhere, ladder leaders Nhill hosted Horsham Golf, Coughlin Park welcomed Kaniva, and Goroke/Edenhope faced Dimboola.
In round 12 of the Central Wimmera Tennis Association seniors pennant competition, Horsham Lawn hosted Central Park, and Drung South visited St Michaels.
In CBL semi-final action, the Horsham Hornets' men hosted Portland, whilst the Lady Hornets travelled to play the Coasters on the road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.