Total Fire Ban declared for the Wimmera and the Mallee Sunday February 4

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Wimmera and the Mallee Fire districts for Sunday, February 4, 2024.
No Fires can be lit or allowed to remain alight in the open air from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
Sunday will be hot and windy across Victoria.
Extreme fire conditions will occur, and temperatures will reach the mid-40s in the northwest parts of the state.
Hot weather and gusty winds are contributing to elevated fire danger.
Sunday will be the warmest day for parts of South Australia, Victoria, ACT, and New South Wales, but some areas in eastern NSW, including Sydney, may see temperatures climb 1 - 2 °C further on Monday.
Many parts of Victoria, including Melbourne, will likely have their hottest summer day so far.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the TFB had been declared due to the expected conditions across the Wimmera and Mallee regions for Sunday, February 4.
"The Fire Danger Rating is Extreme in the Mallee and Wimmera tomorrow, so community members in those areas need to be alert," CO Heffernan said.
"We're expecting northwest to northeasterly winds around 25 to 40 km/h and a southwesterly wind change in the afternoon.
"The wind change will make it challenging for firefighters on the fireground."
"We're asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration.
"Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies."
Victorians can stay informed about a Total Fire Ban on the CFA website, www.cfa.vic.gov.au. The information is usually published by 5 p.m. the day before a Total Fire Ban.
For more information on what you can and can't do, visit the CFA website's Can I or Can't I page.
Victorians should also ensure they have access to more than one source of information.
They include:
