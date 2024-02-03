The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Total Fire Ban declared for the Wimmera and the Mallee Sunday February 4

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 3 2024 - 10:37pm, first published 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Wimmera and the Mallee Fire districts for Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.